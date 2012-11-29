This Awesome Graph Shows Just How Boring Class Really Is

This great graph, taken using a wearable sensor, shows a student’s emotional, physical, and mental arousal during all different phases of every day of the week.



The device measures what’s called Electrodermal Activity — which measures the activity of the sympathetic nervous system, best known to control the fight-or-flight response. It is activated by emotional arousal, increased cognitive workload, or physical exertion.

Spikes pop up during lab work, exams, studying, and sleep, but what’s stunning is how low activity levels were during this student’s classes. They must have been super boring.

This is a student’s sympathetic nervous system activity for a whole week — notice how little mental stimulation classes bring (sleep is higher!)

.” url=”affect.media.mit.edu/pdfs/10.Poh-etal-TBME-EDA-tests.pdf”]The chart comes from a May 2010 paper via JoiIto. You can download the paper here.

