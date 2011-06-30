This Piece Of Plastic Might Be The Last Battery Charger You Ever Buy

Photo: The Atlantic

A company called Fenix developed the charger for use in Uganda and other other third world countries where electricity might not be as readily available.For any device that has a removable lithium-ion battery, it solves a lot of charging problems.



It’s a lot like a chip clip, in fact. Plug it into a USB power source on one end and clip it to the battery’s contacts on the other end, and you’re charging up.

That is the only downside, however — you’ll only be able to charge batteries that you can remove from a device.

Sorry, iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.