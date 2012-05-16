This Awesome Animated Map Shows Over A Thousand Years Of European History

UPDATE: An emailer alerts us to the real author/programmer of the map — a man named Frank Reed. An interview with him can be found here, and his Centennia Software site is here.



EARLIER: Via an anonymous Danish programmer comes this amazing map tracking the history of Europe from 1000 A.D. to 2003.

If you thought Europe was fractious now, this shows that Europe was literally fractured for hundreds of years.

Key areas to watch: “Russia” — which until 1800 was still pocked by various Khanates; “Germany,” which until the mid-19th century consisted of two dozen principalities; and “the Balkans,” which lose their independence in 1453 and do not regain it until the 20th century.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Kottke.org)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.