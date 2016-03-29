This amazing 'stacked' apartment complex was named the world's best building

This Singapore building — known as “The Interlace” — was named the world’s best at the World Architecture Festival in November 2015.
The awe-inspiring building contains more than 1,000 apartments spread over 1.8 million square feet, and features open courtyards, rooftop gardens, and breathtaking views.
Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda
Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.