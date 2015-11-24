Awesome drone footage of the 'stacked' apartment complex that was just named the world's best building

This Singapore building — known as “The Interlace” — was named the world’s best at the World Architecture Festival earlier this month.

The awe-inspiring building contains more than 1,00 apartments and is spread over 1.8 million square feet.

There are huge open courtyards, rooftop gardens, and breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

The Interlace was designed by Ole Scheeren of Dutch-based Metropolitan Architecture.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda.

