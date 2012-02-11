This Average VW Van Is A Real Life Transformer

For decades, the VW Transporter has led a double life as a roomy utility vehicle and a top choice for campers on a weekend getaway.



Now, there is one made solely for the camping enthusiast…but you cannot tell from the outside.

This Transporter, which we saw on Born Rich, has the ability to nearly double in size, making it a true home on wheels.

British company Overland has created the aptly named “Doubleback” to cater to the weekend camper who does not have space for a trailer.

When parked, the rear of the VW can extend an additional six feet to provide a much less cramped living experience. When you want to leave the campsite, just press a button and the whole vehicle will fold back up.

People on the road will be none the wiser.

We are certain this has added a good bit of weight to the already weighty Transporter, making acceleration less than brisk.

Still, this is a very cool machine.

Check it out in action below: (YouTube via Born Rich):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.