This Australian telco is offering 70GB of mobile internet a month at an insanely low price

Amaysim subsidiary Vaya has slashed the price of its data-only mobile plans, setting a new bottom price for the increasingly competitive market.

The company is now offering data-only plans for tablets and laptops, at $15 per month for 5GB, $35 for 15GB, $55 for 50GB and $65 for 70GB.

With 70GB of data, you’d be able to watch an episode of your favourite Netflix show in high definition every day for the whole month.

All four new plans do not require contract commitments and can be cancelled month-to-month without penalty.

The $65 plan works out to be just 93 cents per GB. Of the major carriers, Optus is the closest rival, offering 25GB for $50 per month — $2 per GB. Vaya resells the Optus 4G network.

A Vaya spokesperson denied to Business Insider that the new plans were being sold at a loss.

“Developing the best plan is always about balancing the customer value proposition with the business model, and this suite of plans does just that,” the sppokesperson said.

The offer comes one day after Telstra announced its new Gigabit LTE network, which can theoretically run at 10 times the speed of the NBN.

The average speed of the Optus 4G network was measured last year as 12.87Mbps, which is about half the speed of the slowest tier of the fixed line service from the NBN.

Vaya marketing manager Jennifer Snell said that the latest round of price cuts would enable customers to enjoy streaming video, gaming or internet tethering from their device without worrying about excess data costs.

“From streaming TV and YouTube videos to Spotify and social media, Aussies’ data use continues to rise, and we understand that nobody wants to be worrying about whether they’re about to hit their limit,” she said.

