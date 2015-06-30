This Australian tech company has an awesome way to stop talent fleeing overseas

Envato CEO Collis Ta’eed chatting to his Melbourne team.

Envato, an Australian startup with a team of 160 based in Melbourne, lets them work anywhere in the world for up to three months of the year.

It’s a strategy which Envato human resources director James Law says can stop workers from moving overseas for good and losing talent from Australia — a big problem in the local tech sector.

“If an Australian company can open up the world as a backdrop for work and professional development, great workers are less likely to feel that traditional pull of heading offshore to grow their careers,” Law said, adding stints working abroad mean home grown team members connect to best practices and networks of influencers.

“It’s good for the company, good for the individual, and helps keep talent here.”

The company, which was founded in 2006, has an additional 80 foreign employees working remotely around the world.

Law explained that being flexible has been key to the company’s success.

“True flexibility is needed to cope with this new world of working,” he said.

“We must adapt new styles of work practice and more inclusive organisational cultures as older models of doing business dwindle in appeal and efficiency. Flexibility promotes agility, which we’ll need to compete and thrive.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.