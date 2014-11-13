This Australian Surfer Hitched A Ride Through Sydney Harbour Behind A Massive Yacht

Pro surfer Sally Fitzgibbons has been towed around Sydney Harbour behind super maxi yacht Perpetual Loyal.
The 23-year-old will complete her first Sydney to Hobart race this year on the 100-foot yacht.
Announcing the new crew member on Wednesday, Perpetual took Fitzgibbons out on the Harbour for a bit of wakeboarding.
The boats race south on Boxing Day.
Here’s the photo.
Post by Perpetual Loyal.
