This Australian Startup Wants To Do For Couriers What Uber Has Done For Taxis

GoDelivr founder Tim Weston. Image: Supplied.

Infant Australian startup GoDelivr is launching a crowd sourced courier service next month.

Similar to taxi booking app Uber, GoDelivr works by allowing users to request a shipment, entering item details and the time they need it delivered by. Couriers can then bid on the job and users can choose a courier, directly message or call them, and track the delivery status in real time.

Startup founder Tim Weston launched the idea on Kickstarter earlier this year but only raised $136 of his $10,000 goal.

But Weston has since had better luck, landing a state government grant for his innovative idea which he’s developing out of his Sydney home.

