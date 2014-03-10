This Australian Start-Up Will Use 3D Body Scanners To Measure Customers For Suits

Tailoring start-up InStitchu have partnered with mPort to launch 3D body scanners that can measure customers for a custom suit in minutes.

InStitchu co-founder Robin McGowan said the new scanners have begun rolling out to shopping centres around Australia, with one available at World Square in Sydney.

“The customer simply steps into a private enclosed area to scan themselves. Their precise body measurements are then instantly captured and stored on their InStitchu profile,” McGowan said.

“In their own time, they can then hop on the InStitchu website and design their perfect suit using our customisation platform.

“Once they’ve designed a suit unique to their personal preference and style — right down to the stitch colour, buttons, materials and lapel — we send their order to a team of Saville Row trained tailors who use their expertise to create the suit to the required measurements.

“The suit is then delivered direct to the customers, with the whole process taking just a matter of weeks.

“Only a few years ago, the suit shopping experience was vastly different. Options in Australia were incredibly limited. Some men could afford to fork out the thousands needed to have a suit tailored, but most men relied upon department stores and old-fashioned menswear retailers, generally consigning themselves to ill-fitting, off-the-rack suits.

“Making the necessary adjustments to these suits was time-consuming and expensive, so they simply put up with badly fitting suits.

“When InStitchu launched, we were able to open the market up for these guys, enabling them to create their own, quality suits at a fraction of the cost that they had been paying.

“Although the online measuring tools have been well received, there’s still a lot of men out there hesitant about measuring up on their own. The 3D body scanning technology from mPort is just what they needed to gain the confidence to purchase tailored suits online.”