This Australian Start-Up Decided To Launch A Co-Working Space Over Lunch Yesterday

ZeroMail, a tech start-up hoping to change the way companies use email, has grown rapidly.

It had been based at Founder Bart Jellema’s home, but just signed the lease for some commercial space on Sydney’s Darling Harbour.

The building is scheduled to be knocked down in a year, so since they got a good rate, the team has decided to turn the office they have rented into a co-working space.

“It’s one of the most conveniently-placed in the [Sydney] CBD,” ZeroMail’s Bart Macdonald told Business Insider today.

“We only decided to create it at lunchtime yesterday and we’ve already got desks rented today.”

Macdonald said it was also one of the cheapest, as the good rate the company got on the slated-for-demolition building can be passed on to other fledgling tech start-ups.

“It’s not a profit-making exercise.”

Interest has already been shown, and the ZeroMail team will be there from Monday next week.

Most importantly, a pool and air-hockey table have already been procured, care of Gumtree.

Check out some more photos below:

If you are interested in renting some space, you can find more information here.

Now read: This Start Up Could Change The Way Corporates Use Email

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.