This Australian property site just gave a Facebook Live tour of a $30 million mansion in Sydney

Property site realestate.com.au has given Facebook users a live tour of a $30 million mansion in Sydney’s Vaucluse.

Over 3,000 people tuned into the the 7-minute walkthrough of the luxury waterfront residence with listing Elliott Placks of Ray White Double Bay and Rachael Doherty from REA Group this afternoon.

During the tour, Placks took users through the living, kitchen, cellar, parent’s retreat as well as master bedroom with views of the Sydney Harbour.

The four-level property on 20A Vaucluse Road features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and nine car spaces.

It will go to auction on June 18 with expectations of a $30 million sale price.

The viewing coincides with the auction of a Surry Hills apartment which will be live streamed on Facebook and Periscope today.

In the meantime, here’s a closer look at the property below.

“Where we are standing right now is the informal dining lounge which looks directly out to the Harbour Bridge. Beautiful water views,” says Placks. “In front of this home is The Hermitage which is owned by Justin Hemmes and that is being priced at $100 million.”

The owner is the first occupier of the property and spent over two years designing the place and then one and a half years building the home.

And on the lower ground level, there is a cinema room, entertainment area and wine cellar which fits around 500 bottles.

And let’s not forget the gym.

A peak into the “hers” walk-in robe.

The “hers” bathroom with this stunning bath tub.

“On the top level you’ve got three to four bedrooms, all spacious, all with a beautiful aspect either north towards the water or out towards the Harbour Bridge.”

You can watch the full video here.

