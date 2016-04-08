This Australian man was arrested for having a seatbelt around his beer -- but not his child

Source: Kimberley Police/Facebook.

Highway patrol police in the remote Western Australian tourism town of Broome pulled over a suspended driver on Thursday after catching him well over the speed limit. But that wasn’t the worst thing the man had done that day.

Photo: Western Australia Police

In the front seat the officers found two cases of beer held in position with a seatbelt. There were several children in the car too. None were wearing seatbelts, with one child lying across the driver’s lap, another on another adult’s lap in the back seat, and more seated in the car’s foot wells.

Western Australian police have charged the man with more than 20 offences, including seven for speeding, two liquor offences, two for misuse of drugs and five summonses for no authority to drive.

