This Australian listed digital security company has just struck a deal with Macquarie Telecom to protect federal agencies

Getty Images.

Data security company Covata has just struck a deal with Macquarie Telecom to distribute its tech to Australian federal government agencies.

Mac Tel is one of the government’s key providers of secure hosting and gateway services. This reseller agreement is a big step for Covata which reversed onto the ASX late last year.

Under the three year agreement Mac Tel will be charged per user-per month for licencing Covata’s Safe Share product.

Last month it was announced Australia’s communications minister Malcolm Turnbull would lead a newly established digital transformation office to ensure all government services can be delivered securely online.

Covata founder and CEO Trent Telford said the Safe Share product enables federal agencies to share information securely between departments as well as to external parties.

“We believe that government and enterprise around the globe are looking to produce secure Saas services such as Safe Share from existing trust vendors,” he said.

“Covata has over 6 years of experience providing secure file sharing services to various Australian Government agencies, and we are thrilled to now be working with Macquarie Telecom.”

