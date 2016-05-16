This Australian is offering to pay HBO $10 every time he illegally downloads an episode of 'Game of Thrones'

A “Game of Thrones” fan from Tasmania has offered to pay HBO $10 for every episode of the series he illegally downloads.

John Hyslop reached out to the television network’s Facebook page earlier this week to complain about the “serious distribution problem in our country” that left him with just one of two options to watch the medieval fantasy drama series.

Currently, the only legal way to watch GoT in Australia is through Foxtel.

The only problem is that a subscription costs $25 per month and including the premium movie and drama package (which is required to watch GoT), the total comes to $29 a month.

While that amounts to $9 per episode for the three months that the show is on Foxtel, Hyslop said that “using Foxtel is like hitting up an all you can eat banquet at a cheap Indian restaurant”.

“It costs you $30 to get in when all you really wanted was the butter chicken, and your only memory of the whole experience is the burning sensation left on your ring the morning after. Their services are well below industry standards and incredibly overpriced,” he wrote.

“This leaves me in a quandary, do I deal with the financial and logistical equivalent of 5 hours of bleeding out my rear end in exchange for Foxtels weekly low definition poorly buffered offering? Or do I easily and simply download the episode in high definition 2 hours after it is released for free…? I think we all know which decision is more appealing…”

But in an effort to “to be reasonable and compensate your company fairly for the pleasure of watching your show”, Hyslop made an offer to pay HBO $10 for every illegally downloaded episode.

His proposition is as follows:

I will gladly pay HBO $10 an episode for every episode of your show that I download illegally, just provide me with a means by which to pay and I will transfer the coin. Alternatively offer HBO go in Australia, or literally mail me out a memory stick with each weeks episode saved on it because even waiting for a memory stick to come by mail would be a better option than paying $30 a month for what is quite possibly the worst streaming service this side of West Africa…

Australia is the world’s biggest pirate of “Game of Thrones” after more than a million people pirated the first episode of the show’s sixth season on its first day.

You can read his full post here.

