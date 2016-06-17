This Australian diver caught his own shark attack on video

Photo: Brad Vale/ Facebook.

A 19-year-old diver from Albany, Western Australia, was attacked by shark while he was spearfishing for mackerel off Coral Bay on Wednesday.

Brad Vale was wearing a camera at the time of the attack, and captured the entire thing on video.

Here’s a look at the footage he uploaded to Facebook, showing the moment the shark grabbed his leg.

Luckily, Vale was away to shake the shark loose and swim away.

Facebook users have commented on the photo saying “Thats [sic] what you get for stabbing the poor thing and annoying it!!”

However Vale clarified he was simply protecting himself.

“It was charging me at first I had to jab it,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.