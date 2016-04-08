This Australian artist's nude portrait of Donald Trump has the internet freaking out

Illma Gore, a self-described “gender fluid futurist”, and Australian-American artist has drawn a portrait of Donald Trump. Nude. With tiny genitals.

The size of the developer and reality TV host’s penis has even been part of the election debate. Last month at the Fox News Republican presidential debate, following taunts about his small hands, Trump bit back saying “Look at those hands… if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem, I guarantee.”

Meanwhile, LA-based Gore’s controversial artwork of the presidential candidate sent the internet into meltdown, with Facebook, eBay and Twitter all trying to ban the image from be redistributed.

The image has even been supposedly banned from public display in the US.

Gore, 24, has been slapped with a Digital Millennium Copyright Act violation notice for posting the drawing titled, “Make America Great Again” — a parody on Trump’s presidential candidate campaign slogan — on her Facebook page, which has nearly 60,000 followers.

“A third party’s human rights, which means that if I do not take my Facebook page down and the image… that I could be very likely going to court for it,” she says in a video recently published on her Facebook page.

“Lots of people who are sharing the same image are being banned too, and scrutinised by Facebook.

“That image is ours to use, rearrange and change however we want.”

She ends the clip: “To be sued for that? Bring it on.”

According to US News, Gore attempted to log on to Facebook on Thursday and was informed she’s been subject to a 72-hour usage ban for violating an unspecified rule, and that she must delete the image before rejoining.

As a result, a guerrilla campaign by other Facebook users intent on sharing the image has sprung up.

But Trump’s supporters have supposedly been fighting a rear-guard action against the image, claiming the developer, who has sold everything from steaks to perfume, has a “right of publicity” over commercial use of his likeness.

UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh told US News that while the right of publicity under the First Amendment is unsettled, precedents would suggest that Gore’s artwork would be “First Amendment-protected”.

With heavy restrictions on its use in the US, Gore’s artwork has been picked up by London’s Maddox gallery for £1 million ($A1.9 million), and is on display there from today.

Gallery Director James Nicholls says, “This is a very contentious and interesting piece and there is a lot of interest and debate around it. Some may be offended but others will see the humour in Gore’s work.

“Maddox Gallery is giving London the chance to view the original artwork and make up their own minds.”

Gore says the artwork’s intent is “to provoke a reaction in people”.

Since she posted it on Facebook on February 10, it has been shared 263,203 times.

As the criticism grew more intense she also posted a hi-res version of it on her website for people to download for free. So far 15,000 people a day have downloaded.

Gore is no stranger to controversial situations.

In 2013 Gore rode topless through Brisbane’s CBD with the words “my shirt didn’t match my rights” painted on her back.

The protest was in opposition of marriage equality.

More recently she launched an online campaign to tattoo her body with names crowdsourced on Kickstarter.

The Tattoo Me campaign was suspended by the crowdfunding platform, but later appeared on GoFundMe.

“There is something absurd and beautiful about having absolute strangers’ names draped over my pale Goth skin, even if half of them are ‘Penis Butt’. Why, you might ask? Simply because I can. I am my own ultimate canvas,” the campaign read.

Read more about that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.