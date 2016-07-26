This Australian app could be the world’s first artificially intelligent business advisor

BRiN is a new app promising to be the world’s first artificially intelligent business advisor by the end of 2016.

Founder Dale Beaumont wanted to create a solution for small businesses lacking education and support and raised $2.1 million to get the job done.

For the past year he’s been producing video content covering over 80 business topics with help from more than 250 global business experts.

His team created more than 1000 business education videos and upload 20 new clips weekly.

The videos form the basis of the app, launched in June.

Now that it’s up and running Beaumont and his team are working on BRiN, the AI part of the app.

Over the next 12 months, they will create thousands of business conversations using computer-logic or simulated AI, with the goal that BRiN will provide free, on-demand business solutions or recommendations.

Beaumont says the app will also eventually include closed captions and real-time translation into 30 different languages.

And it’s already proving to be a success. In the first week of the app, 3,000 business owners signed up for the service.

BRiN is free via the App Store and Google Play.

