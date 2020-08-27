This Aussie toilet paper company runs a delivery subscription service, with every box sold helping regions affected by the 2020 bushfires

Image: How We Roll

How We Roll are an Australian-owned company that specialises in toilet paper made from recycled paper and bamboo.

For each box of their product sold, How We Roll will plant a tree in a bushfire-affected region.

Since their launch in May they’ve managed to plant over 3,000 trees.

The bushfires that raged through Australia earlier this year burnt over 18,600,000 hectares of land. To help revitalise the various regions of Australia that were affected by these fires, How We Roll have partnered with non-profit charity One Tree Planted — who have planted over 15 million trees, worldwide. For every box of product sold by How We Roll, a tree will be planted in a bushfire-affected region.

Since their launch in May, How We Roll have planted over 3,000 trees — 1,552 of which were planted in July. The company hopes to have 10,000 trees planted by year’s end.

To help revitalise the various wildlife habitats and ecosystems that were destroyed during the bushfires, One Tree Planted have chosen native trees and companion plants that will provide the best possible renewal to these areas.

Made from 100% recycled paper pulp, How We Roll‘s recycled three-ply toilet paper is both strong and soft. They also have three-ply toilet paper made from bamboo, which is naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic. And since bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants in the world and can thrive in areas where other plants can’t, it’s a sustainable material.

How We Roll also supply biodegradable tissues, bin liners and paper towels, along with a subscription service. With this service, you can set a regular schedule for products to be delivered right to your front door, along with a 10% discount.

“We’ve been really happy with how the brand has been received by Australian consumers,” commented founder Georgia Wright, when asked about how the initiative’s reception. “We are all about making small sustainable changes in everyday life and when customers purchase from How We Roll Co. they become part of this mission with us. The fact we are planting trees for every box sold is also a small way we can give back to the amazing country we live in.”

