This Aussie startup is removing the awkwardness from hair loss and sexual health consults with a digital-only men's health delivery service

While there’s no shortage of treatments for male conditions like premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction and hair loss, there are plenty of perceived barriers to accessing them. Many traditional treatments are seen as overpriced, inconvenient or have aggressive sales reps, to name a few.

Aussie company Mosh is attempting to address these issues, offering a wide range of men’s health services via a completely online platform. Hair loss, sexual and mental health and skincare assistance are currently available, with overall general health services in the pipeline.

Launched roughly three years ago, Mosh is already making headway in the men’s health space.

“We are a fast-growing startup, transforming the way men interact with their health by creating a seamless, tech-enabled men’s online healthcare brand,” the company says. “We connect customers digitally (telehealth) with Australian accredited GPs and through our platform, GPs can access a wider footprint to see more patients with similar issues, building on their expertise.”

Mosh tackles a number of pain points men feel when it comes to the healthcare industry and seeking treatments. The convenience of telehealth can save time on commutes and waiting to see a doctor, as well as offer discretion. Free delivery and lower-priced treatments are possible thanks to its lean operating structure and minimal overheads.

The company spends these savings on customer experience, offering no lock-in contracts, a 90-day money-back guarantee and flexible payment terms.

Mosh also has no sales staff, so there’s no pressure to sign up if you decide any of the treatments aren’t for you, it’s all entirely automated. Most importantly, all of the doctors are qualified and work independently of the Mosh service. Knowing there are no one-size-fits-all solutions when it comes to health, treatments are tailored to each individual member.

“Our team has a broad range of treatment options combining specific dosage of clinically proven solutions and our proprietary non-prescription products that have been developed after an extensive R&D,” Mosh says. “This highly personalised treatment plan allows for safe and effective solutions.”

Mosh aims to tackle the traditional concept of masculinity and seeking help by becoming “Your mate, the doctor”. “Our goal is to get men the help they need without all the hassle, seriousness and sometimes awkwardness of seeing your GP,” the Mosh site says.

Those looking to try the service will first be asked questions about their health and medical history which will be assessed Mosh’s team of doctors to tailor an effective treatment plan. If the treatment requires a prescription, you’ll speak to an Australian GP via call, video or text before the items are discretely posted directly to you.

Treatments can be one-off or based on quarterly subscriptions, in which case you’ll always be kept stocked up on your treatments via post.

The publisher of Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.