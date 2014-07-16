This Aussie Sportsman Made History Last Night And Is On Track To Earn More Than Buddy Franklin This Season

Picture: Harness Racing NSW

Shayne Cramp is a household name in very few Australian homes.

But those who do come up against the talented reinsman rarely forget him, because he’s pretty hard to beat.

Never more so than last night, when he trained all eight winners on the card at Mildura, driving three of them himself.

They weren’t just winners either – the closest any rivals got to a Cramp-trained horse was a 4.9m third by Superstar Express. Yes, Cramp trained the runner-up in that race too.

He also trained the trifecta (first three) in the opening race and quinellas (first two) in races 3, 5 and 7.

Even the punters didn’t click for a while. Cramp’s third winner Macray Soiree cruised past the finish post with the juicy odds of $17.10 on her head, on the heels of her stablemate Aldebaran Brandi’s 28.5 metre win.

Cenosilocophobia raced 26.4m clear in the last to give Cramp eight from eight.

The previous record of seven was last achieved in 2010 by John McCarthy at Albion Park.

“We’ve got six before but to get eight winners, that’s just unheard of,” he told Harness Racing Victoria. “It was a fantastic effort from all the team. Dad drove two winners and the young kid (Reece Moore) we’ve got working for us drove three. “It’s not going to be an early night tonight.”

Before the meet, Cramp had collected $675,000 in prizemoney for the season to date, which is the kind of money any footballer would happily sign for.

And the clean sweep almost didn’t happen. Just days ago, Cramp was still serving an eight-week suspension handed down on him since June 13 for what stewards say were suspicious tactics while “carrying the weight of public money” on a short-priced favourite.

That favourite was Philtra Phella. Cramp had the ban overturned on Monday on the basis that the horse “hadn’t won in its 10 starts”, freeing him up for last night’s record-breaking effort.

And almost to prove a point, Philtra Phella squeezed past Sutter Man (another Cramp prodigy) for the win in the fifth race.

