This Australian pizza parlour owner just got away with the best 'sick note' ever

The Magic Millions race day on January 14, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: Jason O’Brien/ Getty Images.

Most sick days are unavoidable. Unless they are not.

In the case of the owner of Gaslight Pizza in Eagle Heights, Queensland, it was self-inflicted after a boozy day at the races, however, his honest sick note to customers for not being able to open the store has been praised.

Photo: Blake Pendlebury/ Facebook.

It appears Blake Pendlebury over-indulged at the Magic Millions horse racing carnival on the Gold Coast over the weekend.

His horse, Irish Constabulary, took out the $250,000 prize. A reasonable excuse to chuck a sickie, according to Pendlebury.

“It is with bittersweet emotions that I must inform you all that Gaslight is closed tonight,” he wrote.

“I am at the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast and a horse that I have a share in has just won a big race and I have had a few drinks and cannot make it back into work.”

See the note in full here.

And apparently his customers agreed.

Amanda O’neill said: “Everyone deserves time off…… Enjoy.”

Carol Whyte Nortje said: “Congrats on your win.”

While Claire Stachurski pointed out the ingenuity of the note.

“That’s possibly the very best “sick note” I’ve ever seen! Congratulations on both fronts!” she said.

Jodie Adams added: “Like & appreciate your honesty. Congratulations!”

Photo: Gaslight Pizza/ Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.