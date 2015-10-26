This is why the Audi RS 7 is $240,000 of pure automotive perfection

The Audi RS 7 is unlike anything on the road. It’s powerful, sleek, and oddly practical. It doesn’t easily fit into a particular category.

Is it a supercar? Nope — it has four doors and a ton of storage space, two features that supercars typically lack.

Is it a supersedan? Sort of, but it has a hatchback like an old Honda CRX.

So … it’s a fun little hot hatchback? No! It’s 16 feet long and costs 240 grand.

A four-door coupe? Perhaps.

When earlier this year Business Insider got the chance to spend a few days behind the wheel of a 2015 Audi RS 7 4.0T quattro Tiptronic, I was on a mission to figure out what this beast is all about.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.