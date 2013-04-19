This Attractive Barrister Is Also A Pop Star With A Song Shooting Up The UK Charts

Bowie Jane on the left

Photo:

This Australian criminal lawyer is also a Pop Star, who performs under the stage name Bowie Jane, reports the Herald Sun.

The 27-year old Deakin University Alumnus recently released a debut single titled Luv Bomb which has shot up the UK charts, reaching No.11 on the commercial pop Top 30, reports Shannon Deery.



She had been keeping her second life a secret but after the track did so well she outed herself.

“I was gigging six nights a week for a while. No one knew what I was doing,” she told the Herald Sun.

“The longer I can keep the two jobs separate from each other the better.

“My parents … were adamant I set my life up properly, go to university and get a degree,” she said.

In Deery’s article, Jane said she has even worn her stage outfit under her legal robes.

