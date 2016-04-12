This ASX-listed tech company just signed a big contract with Singapore's largest telco

(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Mobile commerce company Mobile Embrace has signed a new partnership agreement with one of Asia’s largest telcos, Singapore-based StarHub.

The Sydney-based tech company now is the direct billing provider for all three major mobile operators in Singapore, giving them access to 6.5 million customers.

The company’s software brings customers of each carrier mobile optimised products and services, but also the ability to pay for apps other other digital goods using direct carrier billing, where the cost of the good gets added to their mobile plan.

Importantly for Mobile Embrace, having key partnerships across all three carriers gives them leverage to scale up direct carrier billing in the market, and also more efficient marketing spend.

Mobile Embrace’s CEO and co-founder Chris Thorpe said, “This is a very significant partnership for Mobile Embrace and will be another meaningful revenue driver for us.”

“Direct carrier billing for digital products via smartphones is rapidly growing as a highly convenient alternative to credit and debit cards globally.

“This trend is underpinning opportunities for significant organic revenue growth for MBE, and we believe current monthly revenues from international direct carrier billing operations are just in their infancy.”

Mobile Embrace already provides direct carrier billing services for Telstra, Optus and Vodafone in Australia, O2, T-Mobile and Orange in the UK, and just last month signed a deal in the United Arab Emirates.

