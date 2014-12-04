This Astounding New Ferrari Was Designed To Be 'Completely Uncompromising'

Compromises.

Car companies make them all the time. A few horsepower here, an extra pound or two there.

One carmaker not noted for compromise is Ferrari. Its supercars are glorious executions of absolute automotive desire. Its DNA comes from the racetrack. The whole point is to go fast and do so with breathtaking Italian style.

But even Ferrari, apparently, makes compromises from time to time.

With its latest car, however, compromise has been eliminated. Compromise was the enemy.

The FXX K will debut in Abu Dhabi in a week. According to Ferrari, this is both a car and a 4-wheeled form of R&D — a “laboratory” vehicle, what happens when the Mad Scientists of Maranello decide to improve upon the LaFerrari supercar.

Thus, the FXX K plays by no rules except its own.

“It was … developed to be completely uncompromising, incorporating technological innovations that will guarantee an unprecedented driving experience to the exclusive group of Client-Test Drivers with whom the Prancing Horse will roll out a test programme over the coming two years,” Ferrari said in a statement.

Good golly, let’s just look at the astonishing thing, devoid of compromise, for a second:

It generates more than 1,000 horsepower with a hybrid gas-electric V12 engine (the electric motor generates almost 200 hp on its own).

Essentially, this means that engine-wise it’s a Prius re-engineered for space travel. It’s the Saturn V of hybrids.

For Ferrari, the FXX K is a race car that’s intended compete with only itself. Drivers have 4 performance settings to choose from, adjustable via the steering wheel, and there’s an orgy of spoilers, diffusers, fins, and wings that combine to keep the beast stuck to the asphalt. It will hit 60 mph in less time than it takes to sneeze.

Let’s look at it again:

This is Ferrari. This is what they do. They make your jaw drop and your heart race and they demand that you avoid reason at all costs when emotion is on the menu.

Compromise is officially extinct.

