Jody Steel‘s body is her canvas, and her unusual work has resulted in a massive social media following. Her most recent piece, “Body Image,” is meant to highlight the body-shaming issues people face.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.