This Onion Article Published Yesterday Is Chilling After The Empire State Shooting This Morning

The Onion published this article too soon yesterday: “Nation Celebrates Full Week Without Deadly Mass Shooting.”There was a shooting this morning at New York’s Empire State Building. At least 11 people were shot.



Many tragedies have happened in the U.S. this summer, including the shooting at a Colorado movie theatre and a deadly incident at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.

The mock article describes throngs of people gathering in Times Square to celebrate a week without a shooting.

As of today, The Onion added the line “Update: never mind” to the article.

You can read the whole thing here.

