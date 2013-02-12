Why This Boring Armani Tote Costs $2,280

Photo: Saks

At first glance, this calfskin Armani tote is pretty boring. It doesn’t appear to have many embellishments and looks like something that could be purchased at a fraction of its $2,280 price tag.



But The Cut has a good explanation for why the bag is so expensive.

The simple answer? Craftsmanship.

“Each tote is crafted from 120 separate pieces by seven Italian artisans in a three-day process that involves 75 stages of dyeing, welding, galvanizing, hand-stitching, and sanding. A rivet even a fraction of an inch out of place is grounds for scrapping the whole thing and starting over,” according to The Cut.

Apparently, Armani customers will pay for attention to fine detail.

