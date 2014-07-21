This Stunning Architect-Designed Home In Remote South Australia Generates Its Own Power And Clean Water

This house, called Dune, recently commended in the South Australia Architect Awards, creates its own electricity and collects its own water.

Three pavilions linked by a glass enclosed walkway cantilever dramatically out from a sand dune towards the sea.

Sheltered courtyards and large sliding doors encourage outdoor living.

The pavilions have been placed to maximise exposure to the winter sun and to provide cross ventilation for summer cooling.

Raw concrete floors act as a heat sink in winter to capture the sun, with double glazing throughout.

There’s no mechanical cooling and heating, provided by a small combustion heater, is rarely used.

“There are no services to the site,” says architect Max Pritchard.

“Rainwater is collected for reuse, power is generated and waste water is treated on site.”

“The house is on the Yorke Peninsula but as our clients wish to remain completely private, we can’t be more specific about the location,” Pritchard said.

