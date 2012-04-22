You Think You Love Apple? This Guy Has An Apple Museum In His Garage

Photo: Classic Computing

David Greelish loves Apple so much that for the past 20 years he’s been collecting its products — including rare items like the Lisa computer.He’s made some money on them, too. A fully functional NeXT Cube can be worth up to $1,200 these days, he says. He bought three of them for under $500. (NeXT was Steve Job’s computer company after he was ousted from Apple.)



Greelish has created a name for himself among fellow computer collectors between his book, The Complete Historically Brewed, his blog ClassicComputing.com and his Classic Computing Show podcast, which features famous guests like ex-Apple CEO John Scully.

“It started when I got my first Mac in December of 1989. I was taken with this weird machine. I started to dig into its history, the story of Apple, how the two Steves started the company,” he told Business Insider. From there he got into collecting other PC artifacts.

He doesn’t know exactly how many items he has, but it’s enough to fill his garage.

