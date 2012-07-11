This Apple Corporate Recruiting Video Might Reveal Some Product Secrets

Mark Gurman at 9to5mac found an Apple corporate recruiting video online that offers a nice behind-the-scenes look at several departments and employees at the company.



However, as some on YouTube have since pointed out, the video may also offer a snapshot of a couple potential Apple product releases.

If you look closely at the video starting at the 0:57 mark, you’ll see employees gathered around a bulletin board with what appear to be print outs for several Apple products on it, including iPod Nanos and what could be a larger iPhone.

Here are a couple screengrabs we took from the video (the text in the first picture isn’t ours):

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

Watch the full video below and judge for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

