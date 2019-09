Just because you serve on Apple’s board of directors doesn’t necessarily mean you use an iPhone.



Mickey Drexler, the CEO of J.Crew and a longtime member of Apple’s board, was spotted using a Blackberry Bold 9900 during a segment on CNBC last week.

The moment comes at the 0:21 mark in the video below (via iMore.com):

