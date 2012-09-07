This Apple Blogger Makes $500,000 A Year

Jon Gruber

Daring Fireball is a must-read blog for Apple shareholders, employees, and the many, many “fans” of the company.Software developer Jon Gruber has been running Daring Fireball by himself, from Philadelphia for the past 10 years.



Things are going well.

BusinessWeek just published a small profile of Gruber, which cites a source familiar with Daring Fireball’s financials who says the blogger’s annual income is around $500,000 a year.

Update: On Twitter, Gruber’s wife says “That part [of the BusinessWeek pofile] is total bulls—-. Only John and I know our financials. We didn’t comment on them.” We trust BusinessWeek’s reporting, and really, the point is that the guy is making a lot of money, not to list some exact figure.

Gruber is also getting somewhere with his sourcing and access to Apple. When Apple released the latest version of its operating system, Apple worldwide marketing boss Phil Schiller gave him a one-on-one demonstration at a hotel in New York.

