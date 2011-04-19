This App Will Show You Where Your Tax Dollars Went

In February, Google launched a challenge for developers: create the best app to show American taxpayers how their tax dollars are spent.



Today, the company chose a winner: Anil Kandangath’s “Where Did My Tax Dollars Go?“

Enter your income and filing status, and you’ll see a pie chart showing exactly how much is being spent on military spending, Medicare, Social Security, and servicing the national debt. You can drill down into each pie segment for more details — for instance, a single person with a salary of $100,000 spent about $534 on U.S. Army operations and $33 on allowances for health care reform.

Photo: Amil Kandangath

