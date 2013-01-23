This App Shows You How Much Of A Raise You Need Every Year

Photo: The Levo League

In order to be in your ideal salary bracket at a certain age, you need to know how much to ask for as you climb the professional ladder. The Levo League — an online community for young women to find career advice, mentors, and networking opportunities — created an app that breaks this number down for you.



All you have to do is plug in your current salary, your desired salary and the number of years you’re willing to spend before reaching that number, and the app will approximate what percentage of your salary you should ask for in a raise every year.

For example, according to the app, if you currently make $30,000 annually and you want to reach $150,000 in 20 years, you’ll have to ask for a 8.38 per cent raise each year — or $1.26 more per hour.

The app has not been adjusted for inflation, and calculations are based on a 40-hour work week and 50 weeks worked annually.

