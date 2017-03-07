This app says it measures how many times women are interrupted by men

Woman Interrupted ‘Manterrupting’ is one kind of sexist behaviour BETC wants to curb with its new app.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, on March 8, ad agency BETC Sao Paulo has created “Women Interrupted,” an app which listens to conversations and tracks how often women are interrupted by men.

After installing the app, users are prompted to record their voice, allowing the user to be recognised. The app then runs in the background, using the microphone to analyse conversations and identify interruptions in real time.

The app just counts the number of interruptions, no conversation is saved, the ad agency says.

The inspiration for the app came from on of the US presidential debate in September, during which Hillary Clinton was interrupted by Donald Trump 51 times (she interrupted him 17 times).

The video introducing the app (watch it in full below) features other famous “manterruptions” including Kanye West’s 2009 VMA “imma let you finish” interruption of Taylor Swift and James Corden cutting Adele’s Brit Awards speech short in 2012.

To begin with, the app will focus on the workplace environment. Men can also use the app as a self-help tool to see how many times they have interrupted their female colleagues.

In a press release, Gal Barradas, co-CEO of BETC Sao Paulo, said: “We, women, struggle every day to get our space in the workplace and the right to express ourselves. When we get there, Manterrupting reduces our participation.”

In the future, BETC will launch a dashboard allowing people to visualise interruptions in real time and compare the number of interruptions across different countries.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: What happens to your brain and body if you use Adderall recreationally



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.