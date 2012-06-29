Keep An Eye On This App That's Growing Like Bonkers

Song Pop is Mark Zuckerberg’s new favourite application.
It’s a “name your tune” game that’s short, sweet and quite addictive — kind of like Draw Something was when it launched.
The company behind Draw Something, OMGPOP, was then bought by Zynga for more than $200 million.
Song Pop is also growing extremely quickly. It picked up nearly a million new daily players just this week, according to AppData.
Keep an eye on this one.
Photo: AppData
