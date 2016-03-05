This app wants to solve the most annoying part about travelling internationally

Large crowds, long waits, endless paperwork — renewing a passport can be a hassle.

A new app called ItsEasy wants to help you avoid that whole process by letting you renew your passport from your phone.

It was launched this month by David Alwadish, who has been expediting and renewing passports for over 35 years through his government-verified company, ItsEasy.com.

“My mantra is that time is money,” Alwadish told Business Insider. “People value their time and the ability to not have to run around.”

Once users download the free app, they are taken to a homepage, where they have the option to select renewing a passport.

Once you enter in your information, the app will check to make sure your passport qualifies and is ready to be renewed.

You’ll be asked to indicate how soon you need the renewed passport: within the standard time of under six weeks or an expedited passport within three weeks.

A printable renewal form, a trackable USPS priority shipping label, and instructions are sent via email, along with guidelines on how to take passport photos on a phone.

The app can size faces to the correct dimensions, but applicants will need to ensure that they are in front of a blank white background.

Next, you’ll mail the filled-out form and your old passport to the company, who will personally deliver it to the agency within hours of it coming through.

The app has a service fee of $29.95 for both standard and expedited passports, which calculates in the costs of taking passport photos and shipping applications.

The service fee is paid in addition to the standard price of passports: $110 for a regular passport and $170 for an expedited passport, with a trackable air bill that is sent to the company once the payment is made.

When the passport is ready, the government will mail it to you directly.

The app also offers instructions and embassy contacts in case you lose your passport abroad, lists destinations where you’ll need a visa, and reminds you nine months before your passport expires.

It’s currently available for iPhones and is expected to become available for Android phones next month.

