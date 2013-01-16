Gryphn Is An App That Will Let You Send Sexts And Actually Get Away With It

Photo: Aurora Amber / Flickr, CC

Another Snapchat clone has made its way onto the market. But unlike Snapchat, Gryphn’s updated app is totally secure.



Gryphn Secure Messaging lets you send self-destructing images, disable screenshots, and use encryption to prevent people from downloading and saving photos.

In the last few weeks, Snapchat has received some flack for a security flaw in both its Android and iOS app that lets people save videos.

Granted, Snapchat has never positioned itself as a totally secure app, but now anyone looking for a relatively safe way to sext, or just send silly photos, has another option.

For now, Gryphn Secure Messaging is only available on Android, but the company hopes to bring the app to iOS soon.

In the meantime, there’s a similar app called Wickr that quadruple encrypts messages, but doesn’t disable screenshots. It’s currently available on iOS, but will eventually make its way to Android.

Check out some screenshots below.

