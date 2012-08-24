This App Is Going To Change The Way You Buy Groceries

Photo: Image courtesy of Consumr

Consmr is a free new app that aims to help grocery and drugstore shoppers avoid buyer’s remorse, save money at checkout and discover new items. The reviews remind us of Yelp, and the Discovery feed is like the Instagram of packaged goods. In other words, it’s awesome.



We took the app for a spin to see what it can do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.