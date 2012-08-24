This App Is Going To Change The Way You Buy Groceries

Photo: Image courtesy of Consumr
Consmr is a free new app that aims to help grocery and drugstore shoppers avoid buyer’s remorse, save money at checkout and discover new items. The reviews remind us of Yelp, and the Discovery feed is like the Instagram of packaged goods. In other words, it’s awesome.
We took the app for a spin to see what it can do.
Back on the profile page, the Alternatives tab shows similar sodas in case we'd like to try something new (or can't afford it).
Another way to find items is tapping Discover. The Instagram-style feed can be sorted by experts, friends and reviews.
