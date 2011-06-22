Antique Stradivarius Violin Sells For A Record Breaking $16 Million

Photo: Tarisio

An unidentified bidder paid nearly $16 million for a well-preserved 1721 Stradivarius violin at a London charity event to raise money for victims of the tsunami in Japan, The Telegraph reports.The final sum was a world record for the price paid for a Stradivarius, beating the old record by over four times, according to auction house Tarisio.



The rare violin was once owned by Lord Byron’s granddaughter, Lady Anne Blunt, and carries her name as the “Lady Blunt” violin.

The violin went for $130,000 when it was last auctioned, by Sotheby’s in 1971.

