This Anti-Semitic Vodka Billboard Will Be Removed From Manhattan's West Side Any Second Now ...

UPDATE: Told ya!



EARLIER: Wodka Vodka is known for its crushingly obvious ad campaigns, but this one goes too far: A New York billboard depicts an Afghan hound wearing a yarmulke and a chihuahua wearing a Santa hat under the headline, “Christmas Quality, Hannukah Pricing”:

Photo: Gawker

The ADL wants it gone. In fact, the billboard is part of a humour-free campaign by Wodka to insult lots of different people. Here’s its New Jersey “joke”:

And here’s one about hookers that somehow compares prostitutes to sheep:

Go figure.

