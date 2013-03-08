This Anti-Jihad Ad Just Went Up In The DC Subway System

Pam Geller and her Freedom defence Initiative have won their battle to run these anti-Jihad — some might say anti-Muslim — ads in the Washington, D.C., metro subway system. One ad features Fort Hood killer Nidal Hasan, and the words, “Reloading, firing again, reloading, firing again, while screaming Allahu Akbar — that’s his Jihad. What’s yours?”



They are a response to a campaign by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which ran a series of ads that said things like, “#MyJihad is to build bridges through friendships.”

Photo: Imgur / trytoholdon / Reddit

This image was posted on Reddit/Imgur.

