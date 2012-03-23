This Anti-Abortion Activist Just Staged Live Ultrasound Examinations In The Idaho State Capitol Building

Photo: AP

The war over women just keeps getting stranger. Brandi Swindell, an anti-abortion activist staged an incredible spectacle yesterday, by turning the capitol building in Boise Idaho into a medical clinic staging ultrasounds of pregnant women.



Three women received ultrasounds in the state building, before an audience of about 150.

The Idaho legislature is currently debating and voting on a measure that would require women seeking an abortion to have an ultra-sound first. Currently Idaho requires that they be offered an ultrasound.

From the AP report on the incident:

For an hour and a half, Swindell guided the women lying on a table shielded from the crowd by a bamboo divider.

“Does this feel invasive at all?” she asked.

“No, I’d do this every day, if I could,” at least two of them replied.

As an ultrasound technologist ran a sensor over one woman’s taut belly, Swindell exclaimed, “This baby is ready to testify.”

The ultrasounds were done on the women’s abdomens, not using the more-invasive vaginal ultrasound equipment employed by many doctors for women whose fetuses are less than 10 weeks old.

Swindell once got arrested in China for protesting that nation’s one-child policy during the 2008 Olympics,

