This Animated Video Shows What The X-51 Waverider Should Have Done In Tuesday's Test

Today’s test of the X-51 Waverider is slated for a test today and its scramjet technology will see if the craft can propel itself to Mach 6 for a prolonged and definitive flight.



A test two years ago went fairly well and lasted for nearly four minutes,but last year’s test didn’t do so swimmingly and had to be aborted early.

No word on when today’s launch is happening ,or when the results will be announced, so in the meantime here is an animated video from Pratt & Whitney of what’s supposed to happen.

