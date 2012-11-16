Take A Journey To Discover The World's Oldest Child

Photo: Hulu/National Geographic

After decades of digging up prehistoric tools, archaeologist Harold Dibble from the University of Pennsylvania uncovered a rare skull in a Moroccan Cave, the find of a lifetime.As Dribble’s team investigated, Naked Science, a documentary program on the National Geographic Channel, followed the team for an episode they called The World’s Oldest Child.



Coming into the find, researchers had no idea what species it came from, the age of the bones, or even how old the person was when they died — but they knew the find could be a big hint about how modern humans evolved.

When they found the bones, the skull was crushed into hundreds of pieces, so the team undertook major reconstructive efforts to get to know this ancient human.

