This Amazing Vine Shows Tiny Earth To Scale Against A Huge Solar Flare That Just Erupted

The sheer scale of the solar system is sometimes hard to visualise, but astronomy enthusiasts are getting better at producing animations that drive it home.

Observing Space, a site dedicated to all things astronomical has just posted an awesome Vine of a solar flare erupting from the sun.

Meanwhile the Earth can only just be seen as a tiny dot in the blackness of the galaxy.

Here it is.

For more cool space stuff check out Observing Space.

