This Amazing Video Is Why TV Is Bigger Than The Internet

The TV advertising market is still bigger than the online advertising market, even though people spend an enormous, constantly growing amount of time online. We’ve been waiting for literally 15 years for online ad spend to reach the level per time spent of TV ad spend. A lot of internet people claim that if this hasn’t happened, it’s basically because the people at the big agencies, brands and networks who rule this market are troglodytes who don’t understand just how awesome the Internet is.



Actually, that’s not true.

There are two reasons why TV advertising is still bigger than the Internet: 1) people keep spending a ton of time on TV, and are actually spending more time on TV even as they spend more time online (think two, three screens), and 2) TV is. just. better. at telling stories and conveying emotion than internet ads, which is what advertisers want. The world’s big ad spenders want to build brands and connect with their customers at an emotional level, not just herd clicks to a “Buy” button.

Until the internet can do that (and we believe it can, even in mobile), a disproportionate amount of ad dollars will flow to the medium that does this best, TV.

Nothing shows this best than this absolutely amazing, 3 minute long Nike ad. We don’t particularly like Nike and we really don’t like soccer, and yet we watched it three times this morning from the moment it appeared in our RSS reader.



Write The Future from Nalden on Vimeo, via Popwhore.

Internet, call us when you can do this. In the meantime, TV is where it’s at for great ads.

